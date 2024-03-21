Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” Releasing This July

The Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS is set to make waves with its upcoming "First In Flight" colorway. Featuring a crisp white base with UNC and navy blue overlays, this iteration of the iconic silhouette offers a refreshing take on a classic design. The combination of colors adds depth and contrast to the sneaker. It creates a visually striking aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. With its high-top silhouette and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS delivers both style and comfort. The timeless design pays homage to the legacy of the Air Jordan franchise. Also, it offers a contemporary twist for the modern sneaker enthusiast.

The "First In Flight" colorway pays tribute to the Wright Brothers’ flight in 1903. The combination of UNC and navy blue hues reflects the colors of Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina, adding a personal touch to the design. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS in the "First In Flight" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. With its timeless design, premium materials, and rich history, this sneaker is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads and Jordan fans alike.

"First In Flight" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS

The sneakers feature a dark navy rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with UNC blue and dark navy leather overlays. A UNC blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Also, a yellow Air Jordan Wings logo is located above the Swoosh.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

