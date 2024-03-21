Air Jordan 1 Low “Chlorophyll” Drop Details: Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low will make a statement with its upcoming "Chlorophyll" colorway, showcasing a timeless design that pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan legacy. This iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low features a crisp white base. It provides a clean canvas for the vibrant chlorophyll green overlays. The chlorophyll green accents add a pop of color to the sneaker's silhouette, creating a striking contrast against the white background. Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers both style and durability.

The low-top silhouette provides a comfortable fit and versatile look that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. With its timeless design and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Chlorophyll" is sure to become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping onto the court, this sneaker offers the perfect combination of style, comfort, and performance. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Chlorophyll" pays homage to the legacy of the Air Jordan franchise while also offering a fresh and contemporary look that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” Receives A First Look

"Chlorophyll" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a chlorphyll rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the base is constructed from white leather with chlorophyll green leather overlays. Further, a chlorophyll green Nike Swoosh is on the sides and the Air Jordan Wings logo is on the heels, in white. Finally, white laces and yellow branding are found on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Chlorophyll” is going to drop sometime in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]