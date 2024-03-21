Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 introduces a vibrant new colorway with its "Vivid Sulfur" iteration, adding a bold pop of color to the iconic silhouette. This sneaker features a clean white base that serves as the perfect backdrop for the striking yellow and black accents, creating a visually appealing contrast that commands attention. With its timeless design and signature features like the visible Air sole unit and mesh netting on the quarter panels, the Air Jordan 4 remains a beloved classic among sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. The addition of the "Vivid Sulfur" colorway adds a fresh new twist to the familiar silhouette, offering a contemporary take on a legendary design.

The "Vivid Sulfur" colorway offers a bold and vibrant option for sneakerheads looking to make a statement with their footwear. Whether you're rocking them on game day or styling them for a casual outing, these kicks are sure to turn heads and elevate your look. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 in the "Vivid Sulfur" colorway is a standout addition to any sneaker collection. With its eye-catching design and timeless appeal, it's sure to become a favorite among fans of the Air Jordan line.

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a cream rubber sole and a cream/yellow midsole that grabs attention. Then, the uppers are made from ivory leather with black and bright sulfur accenting details. Additionally, ivory laces and more yellow Jumpman branding finish off the design of these shoes. Lastly, it should be noted that these shoes are a WMNS exclusive drop.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” is going to drop on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

