Nike Terminator High “White/Malachite” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Terminator High introduces a fresh new colorway with its "White/Malachite" iteration, combining classic style with a touch of vibrant green. This sneaker features a clean white base that serves as the perfect canvas for the standout malachite green Nike Swoosh, adding a pop of color to the iconic silhouette. With its high-top design and retro aesthetic, the Nike Terminator High pays homage to basketball heritage while offering a timeless look that never goes out of style. The combination of white and malachite green creates a visually striking contrast that is sure to catch the eye and elevate any outfit.

Constructed with durable materials and built to last, the Nike Terminator High is as functional as it is stylish. The "White/Malachite" colorway offers a versatile option for sneakerheads looking to add a fresh new pair to their collection. Whether you're rocking them on the court or on the streets, these kicks are sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Overall, the Nike Terminator High in the "White/Malachite" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation.

"White/Malachite" Nike Terminator High

The sneakers feature a light yellow rubber sole with a white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with even more white leather overlays. A malachite green Nike Swoosh and white laces complete the design. Also, green Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is simple and the silhouette is durable and comfortable at the same time.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Terminator High “White/Malachite” will be released on April 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

