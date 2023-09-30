Nike Terminator High “Alabama A&M University” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Terminator High, a classic basketball shoe, is making waves with an exciting "Alabama A&M University" colorway release. This sneaker, known for its retro appeal and high-top design, gets a fresh twist with this upcoming edition. The "Alabama A&M University" colorway pays homage to the university's team with its bold red and white color scheme. The shoe features premium leather uppers and the iconic oversized Swoosh logo, giving it a timeless look that's both stylish and sporty. With its padded collar and cushioned insole, the Terminator High offers exceptional comfort for all-day wear.

The textured and patterned outsole ensures excellent traction on the court or the streets, making it a versatile choice for sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. Sneakerheads and fans of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are eagerly anticipating this release, as it combines classic sneaker aesthetics with collegiate pride. Whether you're a basketball fan, a vintage sneaker enthusiast, or simply looking to show your school spirit, the Nike Terminator High in "Alabama A&M University" colors is a must-have addition to your collection.

"Alabama A&M University" Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with dark red leather overlays. 1875 is plastered on the sides, the year Alabama A&M was founded. Butch, the bulldog mascot, can be found on the tongues. Also, Nike branding is located on the heels, in bold gold font. Overall, this sneaker is covered in Alabama A&M messages, making the pair a very special one.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Alabama A&M University” will be released at some point in October 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

