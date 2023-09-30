Nike Terminator High “Spelman College” Coming Soon

The Nike Terminator High is creating a buzz with its upcoming "Spelman College" colorway. This special edition pays tribute to Spelman College, a historic women's institution known for its academic excellence and cultural significance. The shoe features a unique color palette inspired by Spelman College's rich heritage, combining bold and vibrant hues. With its high-top design and iconic Swoosh logo, the Terminator High exudes timeless style and confidence. Comfort is paramount, with a padded collar and cushioned insole ensuring all-day wearability.

The herringbone-patterned outsole offers exceptional traction on various surfaces, making it suitable for both on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts and Spelman College supporters are eagerly anticipating this release, as it marries classic sneaker aesthetics with a nod to the institution's legacy. Whether you're a basketball fan, a vintage sneaker aficionado, or simply looking to celebrate the excellence of Spelman College, the Nike Terminator High in the "Spelman College" colorway is a must-have addition to your collection. Get ready to step out in a style that honors a prestigious institution.

"Spelman College" Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue sole with a clean, off-white midsole with stitching throughout. A grey leather constructs the base of the uppers, with grey suede overlays. 1881 is found on the sides, in blue font, to commemorate when the college was founded. More blue accents include the Nike Swoosh and the laces. The tongues also feature the Spelman logo. Overall, this pair features many historic accents and details, all while bearing a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Spelman College” will be released in October 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

