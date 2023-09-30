Nike Terminator High “Slim & Husky’s Pizza” Officially Revealed

The Nike Terminator High, a classic basketball sneaker, is generating excitement with its upcoming "Slim & Husky’s Pizza" colorway. This special edition pays homage to the popular Slim & Husky’s Pizza restaurant, known for its unique blend of food and culture. The shoe features a vibrant and playful color scheme, reflecting the restaurant's lively atmosphere. With its high-top design and iconic Swoosh logo, the Terminator High exudes timeless style and attitude. Comfort is a priority with a padded collar and cushioned insole, ensuring all-day wearability.

The herringbone-patterned outsole provides excellent traction on the court or the streets. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Slim & Husky’s Pizza are eagerly awaiting this release, as it combines classic sneaker aesthetics with a tasty twist of culinary inspiration. Whether you're a basketball fan, a vintage sneaker enthusiast, or simply looking to express your love for good food and great style, the Nike Terminator High in the "Slim & Husky’s Pizza" colorway is a must-have addition to your collection. Get ready to step out in savory style.

"Slim & Husky's Pizza" Nike Terminator High

Image via Nike

Nike has formed a collaboration with Slim & Husky’s, a Nashville-based pizza chain founded by alumni of Tennessee State University (TSU). The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. An off-white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with zebra print overlays. A blue Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, matching the Nike Slim Husky branding on the tongues. Overall, this pair features history and features a pretty vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator High “Slim & Husky’s Pizza” will be released at some point in November 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

