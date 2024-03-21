Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Zen” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS introduces the captivating "Zen" colorway, blending soft cream, pink, blue, and brown tones to create a harmonious and earthy aesthetic. This unique combination of colors adds a refreshing twist to the classic silhouette, offering a fresh take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 design. With its light and airy color palette, the "Zen" iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS exudes a sense of tranquility and serenity, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a peaceful vibe in their footwear.

While the "Zen" colorway may not boast the boldness of some other Air Jordan 1 releases, its understated elegance and earthy tones make it a versatile option for everyday wear. Whether paired with jeans and a t-shirt or dressed up with a skirt or dress, the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Zen" adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Zen" stands out as a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup, offering a fresh and stylish take on a classic silhouette that is sure to resonate with sneaker fans of all ages.

"Zen" Air Jordan 1 Mid GS

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a semi-translucent blue marbled rubber sole and a clean cream midsole. The uppers are constructed from a blue leather base, with rusty pink leather with ocean designs throughout. Light brown details include some leather overlays and a Nike Swoosh. The tongues feature Zen branding and the inside of the shoes depict some yoga poses.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Zen” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

