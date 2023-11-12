Nike Cortez Vintage “Chlorophyll” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Cortez Vintage, a timeless sneaker, is set to make waves with its upcoming "Chlorophyll" colorway. This classic silhouette, first introduced in 1972, remains a symbol of athletic style and streetwear chic. Nike's "Chlorophyll" edition injects a fresh vibe into the Cortez Vintage, blending a vibrant green hue with neutral tones. Also, the result is a visually striking sneaker that captures attention and pays homage to the shoe's heritage. Known for its comfort and durability, the Cortez Vintage has stood the test of time. Overall, we will definitely see more and more colorways of the Cortez in the future.

The "Chlorophyll" colorway is poised to elevate the sneaker's status, offering a modern twist on a beloved classic. Whether on the streets or the track, the Nike Cortez Vintage continues to be a go-to choice for those who appreciate both style and performance. Sneaker enthusiasts anticipate that the "Chlorophyll" release will showcase Nike's commitment to innovation and design evolution in the ever-evolving world of athletic footwear. Get ready for a bold step into the future with the Nike Cortez Vintage "Chlorophyll."

“Chlorophyll” Nike Cortez Vintage

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved sail rubber sole with a clean lighter sail midsole that features a blue streak. Green suede constructs the uppers with more green suede overlays. Also, an all-white leather Swoosh is found on the sides, and white laces complete the final design. A white sock liner and blue Nike branding on the heel continue the simple theme. Overall, these sneakers definitely feature a colorway that is “out there” but the Cortez is an incredibly comfortable and iconic silhouette.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Cortez Vintage “Chlorophyll” will be released on March 9th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

