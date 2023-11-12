Nike Dunk Low “Silver Surfer” Returning After 20 Years

This Nike Dunk Low is making a big return.

BYBen Atkinson
Prepare for a nostalgic journey as the Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer" emerges once again in Fall 2024, marking its triumphant return since its initial release in 2004. Commemorating its 20th Anniversary, this iconic sneaker showcases a vibrant Metallic Silver, Cascade Blue, and Neutral Grey color palette, paying homage to its original design. The "Silver Surfer" edition promises a fusion of classic charm and contemporary style, capturing the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. 

With its timeless silhouette and distinctive colorway, this Nike Dunk Low is poised to make a bold statement in the ever-evolving landscape of streetwear. Sneaker lovers can anticipate not just a return but a revival—a resurgence of a legend that left an indelible mark in 2004 and is set to redefine fashion once again. Get ready to step into the future with the Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer," a symbol of enduring style and a celebration of two decades of sneaker excellence. Overall, sneaker fans will be incredibly excited about this return.

“Silver Surfer” Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A grey mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey leather overlays. Adding a pop of color is the blue Nike Swoosh that adorns the sides. Also, red details include the tongue of the shoes and the heel tab. Overall, this sneaker features a clean colorway that sneaker fans will be incredibly excited about. This pair invokes nostalgia and is releasing after a 20-year hiatus, so both old and new fans are going to be happy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Silver Surfer” will be released in the Fall of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

