Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” Releasing Next March

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 is a timeless sneaker that blends heritage and innovation. Released in 1986, it revolutionized the sneaker game with its visible Air unit. This classic silhouette has transcended decades, maintaining its iconic status. Nike is set to unveil a new "Royal" colorway for the Air Max 1 '86, adding a contemporary twist to its legendary design. The upcoming release pays homage to the original while embracing modern aesthetics. With a sleek combination of royal blue accents and crisp white overlays, this colorway exudes sophistication.

The Air Max 1 '86 is renowned for its comfort and style, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Royal" edition is anticipated to captivate fans with its fresh color palette, staying true to the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries. Whether for casual wear or athletic pursuits, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 continues to be a symbol of fashion and performance. The "Royal" colorway is poised to make a bold statement, further solidifying the sneaker's enduring appeal in the ever-evolving world of footwear fashion.

“Royal” Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with gray and royal blue suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is blue, matching the sole. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features black Nike branding. The sock liner is also royal blue as well as the Nike Air on the heel. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with an incredible color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” will be released on March 26th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

