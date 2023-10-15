Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “White/Black” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 '86, a classic sneaker known for its timeless appeal, is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This new color option for the Air Max 1 '86 showcases Nike's commitment to merging heritage with modern style. The "White/Black" design is a sleek and versatile combination, sure to attract both purists and newcomers to the Air Max line. The Air Max 1 '86 offers a comfortable fit and excellent cushioning due to its iconic visible Air Max unit in the heel. It's a sneaker that delivers not only in the fashion department but also in terms of performance.

With its durable materials and carefully crafted construction, the Air Max 1 '86 is a reliable choice for everyday wear, whether you're hitting the streets, going for a run, or simply looking for a stylish addition to your wardrobe. The "White/Black" colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 is expected to be a hit, catering to those who desire a clean, classic look. Nike continues to breathe new life into this beloved silhouette, ensuring it remains a staple in the world of sneakers for years to come.

"White/Black" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a white midsole which features a clear Nike Air bubble below the heels. Also, a white mesh constructs the base with more white leather overlays. The sides feature a Swoosh, and Nike branding adorns the tongue, keeping black accents consistent. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in black.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “White/Black” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

