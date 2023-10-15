Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “White/Black” Officially Revealed

A clean look for this sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “White/Black” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 1 '86, a classic sneaker known for its timeless appeal, is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This new color option for the Air Max 1 '86 showcases Nike's commitment to merging heritage with modern style. The "White/Black" design is a sleek and versatile combination, sure to attract both purists and newcomers to the Air Max line. The Air Max 1 '86 offers a comfortable fit and excellent cushioning due to its iconic visible Air Max unit in the heel. It's a sneaker that delivers not only in the fashion department but also in terms of performance.

With its durable materials and carefully crafted construction, the Air Max 1 '86 is a reliable choice for everyday wear, whether you're hitting the streets, going for a run, or simply looking for a stylish addition to your wardrobe. The "White/Black" colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 is expected to be a hit, catering to those who desire a clean, classic look. Nike continues to breathe new life into this beloved silhouette, ensuring it remains a staple in the world of sneakers for years to come.

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere “White/Black” Official Photos

"White/Black" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Nike Air Max 1 ’86
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a white midsole which features a clear Nike Air bubble below the heels. Also, a white mesh constructs the base with more white leather overlays. The sides feature a Swoosh, and Nike branding adorns the tongue, keeping black accents consistent. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in black.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “White/Black” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

White/Black
Image via Nike
Nike Air Max 1 ’86
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Dia De Los Muertos” Officially Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.