Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Dia De Los Muertos” Officially Revealed

The Nike Blazer Mid '77, a timeless classic in the sneaker world, maintains its popularity with its enduring style and comfort. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming "Dia De Los Muertos" colorway, which takes a low-key approach with a color palette featuring light blue and gold accents. This special edition pays tribute to the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration, with a design that blends tradition and fashion seamlessly. The light blue and gold accents give a subtle nod to the vibrant and meaningful cultural event.

The Blazer Mid '77 is celebrated for its vintage aesthetics and sturdy construction. It's a shoe that perfectly combines style and durability, making it a sought-after choice for sneaker lovers. Nike's lineup is set to welcome a captivating addition in the form of the "Dia De Los Muertos" Blazer Mid '77. It offers a unique blend of cultural significance and contemporary design. As this release approaches, it embodies Nike's commitment to honoring traditions and showcasing them through the lens of sneaker culture. Overall, this pair will be a hit.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 1 “Wave Runner” Coming Soon

"Dia De Los Muertos" Nike Blazer Mid '77

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and midsole. A white and grey gradient leather constructs the uppers, with some minimal leather overlays. A textured gold and black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Off-white laces complete the design, and the tongue features pink Nike branding. Also, the heels feature white Nike branding as well as a gold emblem that pays homage to the Dia De Los Muertos.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Dia De Los Muertos” will be released on October 21st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “NBA Paris” Officially Unveiled

[Via]