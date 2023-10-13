Jordan Tatum 1 “Wave Runner” Coming Soon

The Jordan Tatum 1, Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker, is gearing up for a head-turning release with its upcoming "Wave Runner" colorway, set to redefine sneaker fashion. This striking iteration bursts with vibrant pink, blue, green, and purple, delivering an explosion of color. The "Wave Runner" edition showcases a mix of bold hues, creating a dynamic and eye-catching design. These colors flow across the upper, creating a vivid landscape for the eyes to feast upon. This shoe offers not only bold aesthetics but also top-notch performance.

With premium materials and excellent craftsmanship, it ensures durability and comfort for various activities. The iconic Jordan branding remains prominent, with the Jumpman logo adorning the tongue and the side. The Jordan Tatum 1 "Wave Runner" is perfect for those who crave an expressive style and aren't afraid to push the boundaries of sneaker design. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or simply someone who wants to make a fashion statement, this release will be a must-have in your collection. Get ready to ride the wave of color and style with these vibrant kicks on your feet.

"Wave Runner" Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features vibrant blue mesh to allow for breathability and maximum comfort during heavy play. Also, vibrant accents can be found all over. Colorful green, pink, and purple adorn the sneakers. Jayson Tatum's logo can be found in tongues as well as a tropical emblem. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean and colorful colorway and hopefully, fans will see Tatum suiting up in this pair next season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 “Wave Runner” will be released on October 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

