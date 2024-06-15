Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” Release Date Revealed

If you were looking forward to this pair, you've only got to wait a few more days.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” is going to drop on June 25th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers boast an icy blue rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole featuring AIR branding. Also, the uppers are predominantly white leather, highlighted by a vibrant Nike Swoosh on the sides. Further, both the heels and tongues display NY vs. NY branding, with additional NY vs. NY branding on the sides for a cohesive look.

The mix of colors celebrates the diversity and energy of New York's neighborhoods. Comfort remains paramount, with the Air Force 1's cushioned midsole ensuring all-day comfort. The leather upper offers durability, while toe box perforations enhance breathability. Emblazoned with “NY vs. NY” branding on the tongue and heel, the sneaker pays homage to the city's iconic basketball tournaments , attracting both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball aficionados. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” is not only a nod to New York’s basketball heritage but also a bold statement piece that captures the essence of the city's street culture.

