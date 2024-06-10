Nike Air Force 1 Low “N7” Gets Official Images

This sneaker is dropping VERY soon.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to debut in the upcoming "N7" colorway, celebrating Nike’s N7 collection supporting Native American and Aboriginal communities. This version features a light color scheme with gradient mesh and light bone suede. The design blends soft hues, creating an elegant and meaningful look. The upper showcases a gradient mesh that transitions smoothly between shades, paired with light bone suede overlays. The light color palette is both subtle and striking, reflecting the spirit of the N7 initiative.

Nike’s N7 collection aims to uplift Indigenous communities through sport and culture. The Air Force 1 Low "N7" honors this mission with its thoughtful design and vibrant symbolism. Each detail, from the gradient mesh to the light bone suede, reflects a commitment to quality and community. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "N7" is more than just a sneaker. It's a tribute to heritage and a statement of solidarity. With its unique design and meaningful purpose, this release is eagerly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and supporters of the N7 initiative. This sneaker seamlessly combines style with a powerful message.

"N7" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers have a gradient mesh base with a blue-to-orange scheme. Further, light grey suede overlays and a black Swoosh complete the design. Finally, black laces and N7 branding on the tongues add finishing touches to these classic sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "N7"" will be released on June 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Image via Nike