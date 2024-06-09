Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” Surfaces Online: New Images

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado.
More detailed images have emerged.

Travis Scott's renowned Jordan model, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, makes a statement with its latest "Dark Mocha" version. Featuring a sleek black base and rich dark brown overlays, this shoe combines sophistication and boldness. Expertly crafted, the Jumpman Jack blends classic design with modern technology for optimal style and performance. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every detail is designed for comfort and stability, both on and off the court.

The "Dark Mocha" colorway gives the Jordan Jumpman Jack a unique flair, highlighted by vibrant red accents and a striking reverse Swoosh. Beyond its aesthetics, this shoe excels in performance. With responsive cushioning and a sturdy build, it's ready for any challenge. As Travis Scott continues to shape sneaker culture, the Jordan Jumpman Jack reflects his creativity and influence. Bold and dynamic, it captures Scott's distinct style and vision, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

These shoes feature a sleek black rubber sole paired with a minimalist black midsole. Also, the uppers, crafted from black fabric with brown leather accents, exude sophistication. Further, adding to their unique appeal is the reversed black Swoosh, a signature touch from Travis Scott. The design is completed with brown Jordan and Travis branding on the tongue and heel, along with a strap around the base of the laces. Overall, this sneaker is all set to be one of the biggest releases this year.

Sneaker News reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

