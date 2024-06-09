Nike Air Max Plus “Pacific Moss” Officially Revealed

Discover the new "Pacific Moss" colorway.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Pacific Moss” will be released at some point this year. The sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

These sneakers showcase an olive rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a hallmark of the Nike Air Max family. The uppers are made from black mesh with Pacific moss details. Black laces complement the design, while a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Nike logo appears on the tongues, and the heels feature the Tuned Air logo.

The vibrant "Pacific Moss" accents on the upper enhance the shoe's aesthetic appeal. These details are complemented by the black laces and iconic Nike Swoosh, creating a cohesive and eye-catching design. The colorway is versatile, perfect for both casual outings and athletic activities . Fans of the Nike Air Max Plus will appreciate the innovative blend of style and functionality. The "Pacific Moss" colorway is a fresh addition to the Air Max lineup, offering a modern twist on a classic silhouette.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.