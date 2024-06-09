Nike Air Max Plus “Pacific Moss” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
Discover the new "Pacific Moss" colorway.

The Nike Air Max Plus is set to make waves with its upcoming "Pacific Moss" colorway. This new release combines a striking olive rubber sole with a sleek black base, creating a bold and stylish look. The "Pacific Moss" detailing adds a unique touch, blending seamlessly with the overall design. Crafted for comfort and performance, the Nike Air Max Plus features its signature Tuned Air technology. This ensures superior cushioning and support for all-day wear. The durable construction includes a breathable mesh upper, allowing for optimal airflow and comfort.

The vibrant "Pacific Moss" accents on the upper enhance the shoe's aesthetic appeal. These details are complemented by the black laces and iconic Nike Swoosh, creating a cohesive and eye-catching design. The colorway is versatile, perfect for both casual outings and athletic activities. Fans of the Nike Air Max Plus will appreciate the innovative blend of style and functionality. The "Pacific Moss" colorway is a fresh addition to the Air Max lineup, offering a modern twist on a classic silhouette.

"Pacific Moss" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase an olive rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a hallmark of the Nike Air Max family. The uppers are made from black mesh with Pacific moss details. Black laces complement the design, while a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Nike logo appears on the tongues, and the heels feature the Tuned Air logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Pacific Moss” will be released at some point this year. The sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

