Nike Air Max Plus “Rebellious Air” Officially Unveiled

Nike's Air Max Plus is making a bold statement with its upcoming "Rebellious Air" colorway. Featuring a sleek black base, the standout feature of these kicks is the vibrant purple and fireberry gradient upper. This daring design captures attention and exudes confidence. The classic Air Max Plus silhouette remains true to its roots, offering a comfortable fit and signature style. The addition of the gradient color scheme adds a modern twist, perfect for those looking to stand out from the crowd.

With its combination of premium materials and innovative design, the Air Max Plus "Rebellious Air" promises both style and performance. The iconic TPU overlays and Tuned Air cushioning ensure a comfortable ride and maximum support for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these kicks are sure to turn heads. Embrace your rebellious side and step out in style with the Nike Air Max Plus "Rebellious Air" colorway. Stay tuned for the release and get ready to elevate your sneaker game with this bold and dynamic pair.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole that has purple-tinted Nike Air bubbles. The upper featured a wavy pattern of purple and fireberrt knitted material with prominent streaks throughout the uppers. A white Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides, with a vibrant green Swoosh on the insides. Nike branding is located on the tongue and the Nike "TN" logo can be found on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max Plus "Rebellious Air" is releasing at some point this year. The sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop.

