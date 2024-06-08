Nike Air More Uptempo Slide “Olympic” Gets Official Images

Perfect for relaxation.

Nike is set to release the Air More Uptempo Slide in a new "Olympic" colorway, adding a sporty touch to your summer footwear collection. These slides feature a classic navy blue color scheme, reminiscent of the Olympic spirit, with striking white and red accents. The iconic "AIR" branding on the strap adds a bold statement to the design. Crafted for comfort and style, the Air More Uptempo Slide offers a cushioned footbed and adjustable strap for a personalized fit. The navy blue upper is complemented by contrasting white and red details, giving the slides a patriotic vibe.

Whether you're lounging poolside or hitting the streets, these slides are sure to make a statement. The "Olympic" colorway pays homage to Nike's heritage and the spirit of competition, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the brand. With its bold design and comfortable construction, the Air More Uptempo Slide is perfect for summer adventures. Keep an eye out for the release of these slides and step into style with Nike's iconic Uptempo design.

"Olympic" Nike Air More Uptempo Slide

Image via Nike

The slides feature a navy blue sole and midsole, with the Uptempo-themed upper. White AIR branding is on the sides and bleeds into the midsole. Further, a red Nike Swoosh is on the top of the slides, completing the tri-color scheme. Overall, these slides take on a patriotic color scheme and are incredibly comfortable. Look for them to drop sometime this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo Slide "Olympic" will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $85 when they drop.

Image via Nike