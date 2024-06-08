Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Get a better look at how this pair will look on-foot.

Nike SB has teamed up with professional skateboarder Alexis Sablone for an exciting collaboration on a new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This upcoming release is stirring excitement among sneakerheads and skateboard enthusiasts, thanks to its unique design and Sablone's influence in the skateboarding community. The collaboration features a clean white leather base, providing a sleek and versatile foundation for the sneaker. Adding flair, the overlays boast a reptile-like texture, adding depth and character to the design.

The choice of materials and colorway reflects Sablone's passion for skateboarding and her unique style both on and off the board. With its blend of performance and style, the Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Alexis Sablone will resonate with skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Anticipation for this collaboration is high, as with any Nike SB Dunk Low release. Sneakerheads and skateboarders alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this limited-edition pair to their collection, expecting it to be a standout addition.

Read More: The Air Jordan Year Of The Snake Collection Is Coming in Spring 2025

Alexis Sablone x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers boast a dark green rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from a white leather base, accented by green and purple reptilian leather overlays. Additionally, a scaly-textured Swoosh adorns the sides. Although images are unavailable, it’s likely that Sablone branding appears on the tongues or insoles.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone will be released on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.