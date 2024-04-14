Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone Releasing This Fall: Photos

Nike SB is teaming up with professional skateboarder Alexis Sablone for an exciting collaboration on a new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This upcoming release is generating buzz among sneakerheads and skateboard enthusiasts alike. That's thanks to its unique design and Sablone's influence in the skateboarding community. The Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Alexis Sablone features a clean white leather base, providing a sleek and versatile foundation for the sneaker. Adding a touch of flair, the overlays boast a reptile-like texture, adding depth and character to the design. This reptilian detailing gives the shoe a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart.

The choice of materials and colorway reflects her passion for skateboarding and her unique style both on and off the board. With its combination of performance and style, the Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Alexis Sablone is sure to resonate with skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike. As with any Nike SB Dunk Low release, anticipation for this collaboration is high. Sneakerheads and skateboarders are eager to get their hands on this limited-edition pair, which promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

Alexis Sablone x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base, with green and purple reptilian leather overlays. Also, a Swoosh is featured on the sides, with the same scaly look. While we don't have the images, Sablone branding is probably on the tongues or somewhere on the insoles.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

