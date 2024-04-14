Nike collaborates with Matthew M Williams, Givenchy's creative director, for a striking rendition of the Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run. This exclusive "Triple Black" colorway merges high-performance design with avant-garde style. Also, as a renowned figure in the fashion industry, Matthew M Williams brings his unique vision to the world of athletic footwear, redefining the boundaries of sportswear. The Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run, designed in collaboration with Williams, showcases a sleek and futuristic aesthetic. The "Triple Black" color scheme exudes sophistication and versatility.

Williams' distinctive design ethos is evident in every aspect of the Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run. From its sleek silhouette to its innovative features, this collaboration embodies the intersection of fashion and functionality. The "Triple Black" colorway reflects Williams' penchant for minimalism and attention to detail, creating a shoe that is both visually striking and performance-driven. As the creative director of Givenchy, Matthew M Williams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the collaboration. His unique perspective and creative vision have resulted in a truly exceptional sneaker that pushes the boundaries of design and innovation.

“Triple Black” Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneaker features a very interesting design, built and engineered for performance running. A very thick sole and midsole feature Air technology. Also, a Swoosh is on the midsole as well. Further, the uppers are constructed from a black knit material, creating a light and airy feel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom MMW 6 TRD Run x Matthew M Williams “Triple Black” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

