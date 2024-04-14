Air Jordan 1 Low “Industrial Blue” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Industrial Blue" colorway, offering a fresh take on the classic silhouette. This iteration boasts a clean white leather base, providing a crisp backdrop for the striking industrial blue leather overlays. The combination of white and industrial blue creates a bold yet refined look, ensuring that this pair stands out on the streets. With its sleek design and timeless appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

The sail midsole complements the color scheme, offering a clean and cohesive aesthetic. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Industrial Blue" is a testament to the enduring popularity of the silhouette, showcasing its ability to evolve and adapt to contemporary trends. Whether paired with jeans and a t-shirt or dressed up with tailored trousers, this pair is sure to make a statement wherever you go. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Industrial Blue," sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this standout pair to their collection.

"Industrial Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Moreover, the upper is made from a white leather base with industrial blue leather overlays. A blue leather Swoosh adorns the sides while matching blue laces complete the shoes. Finally, a blue Jumpman is located on the tongues and the Wings logo is on the heels, in white.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Industrial Blue” is going to drop on May 1st. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

