Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons" Receives New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated "Barons" colorway, set to hit shelves in July. This iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a stylish combination of grey, white, and black hues that exude timeless elegance and versatility. Featuring a premium leather construction, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Barons" offers both durability and comfort for everyday wear. The "Barons" colorway draws inspiration from the Birmingham Barons, a minor league baseball team once affiliated with Michael Jordan during his brief stint in professional baseball.

With its clean and minimalist aesthetic, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Barons" is sure to appeal to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 1 combined with the iconic Barons-inspired colorway makes this pair a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Featuring the classic Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel, as well as the iconic Jumpman logo on the side, this pair stays true to its heritage while offering a fresh take on a beloved classic. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Barons" is sure to make a statement wherever you go.

"Barons" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey leather overlays. Also, a black leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, black laces and a grey tongue complete the design. The tongue features grey Nike branding, while the heels boast a white Air Jordan Wings logo.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Baron will be released on July 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

