Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is a timeless sneaker that's loved for its classic style and iconic design. It's a low-cut version of the original high-top Air Jordan 1, maintaining the same sleek silhouette and legendary status. With a blend of leather and textile materials, it offers both durability and comfort. This makes it a versatile choice for everyday wear. One of the upcoming colorways for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG is the "Barons" edition. Inspired by the Birmingham Barons, a minor league baseball team Michael Jordan played for during his brief baseball career, this colorway pays homage to his time on the field.

The shoe features a clean combination of black, white, and grey, reminiscent of the Barons' team colors. The classic black overlays on a white base, coupled with subtle grey accents, create a sleek and stylish look. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Barons" maintains the shoe's signature features, including the iconic Swoosh logo and the Air cushioning for comfort with every step. Its timeless design and the tribute to Michael Jordan's baseball stint make it a highly anticipated release among sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike.

"Barons" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with black and grey leather overlays. Also, a black leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, black laces and a black tongue complete the design. The tongue features grey Nike branding, while the heels boast a black Air Jordan Wings logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Baron will be released in July 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

