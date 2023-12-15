Kanye West Reveals First Post-Adidas Yeezy Sneaker, The YZY POD

Kanye West is currently in the midst of trying to finish up his new album, Vultures. However, it doesn't seem like the album is actually ready. Although Ye had promised a new album for today, it has yet to be released. Instead, fans have been left waiting. Based on numerous clips from social media, it is clear that Ye is still working on finishing up some of the mixes. There was even a clip of him in FL Studio, which just goes to show that this thing is still very much a work in progress.

That said, Ye is now looking to get back into the sneaker game. Of course, his Adidas contract was terminated, and now, he can do as he wishes with Yeezy. Well, on Thursday night, he revealed the first Yeezy sneaker to be released post-Adidas. This shoe is called the YZY POD and is a foldable offering that goes up pretty high on your leg. Furthermore, it seems like this shoe looks more like a sock than an actual sneaker.

Kanye West And Yeezy Are Back

The artist has opened up presales for this shoe, which just goes to show that he means business. It remains to be seen when the shoe will be shipped out. Moreover, there is only one colorway of this offering, and it is unclear if more will be unveiled. Whether or not people resonate with this model remains to be seen. After all, it looks pretty niche and this is not the kind of shoe that a lot of fans typically go for, especially if you are a streetwear enthusiast.

If you are someone who is interested in the shoe, you can grab the presale here. However, this very simple design will run you about $200 USD, which is a whole lot of cash. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Will you be copping? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

