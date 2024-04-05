Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Olive" Detailed Photos

Travis Scott's new shoe is still getting updates.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
129 Views
2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals

Get ready for an exciting collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand as they unveil the new "Olive" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Low. Slated for release in spring 2025, this fresh take on the iconic silhouette is already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with top-notch materials and meticulous attention to detail, the collaboration promises to deliver a truly unique sneaker experience. The "Olive" colorway boasts an eye-catching green upper complemented by contrasting accents, resulting in a visually captivating design.

Travis Scott's distinctive touch is evident throughout the shoe, from the carefully selected materials to the strategic placement of branding elements. Fans of both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on this exclusive collaboration. With its bold color scheme and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated release.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” On-Foot Photos

"Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of an olive base, with white leather overlays. A black, backward Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides and sail laces are present. Also, red Nike branding is on the tongues and the left heel features the Cactus Jack logo in red. Further, the right heel features the Jordan Wings logo in red. Overall, this color scheme fits with Travis Scott's signature aesthetic. Thi shoe is still releasing in a year from now, but anticipation will only build for this silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” is reportedly going to drop in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: The Highly Anticipated Return Of The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Houston Astros v Washington NationalsSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” Gets A First Look
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles ClippersSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" in-Hand Photos
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Medium Olive" On-Foot Photos
Audemars Piguet PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Black Olive" New Photos