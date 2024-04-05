Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott "Olive" Detailed Photos

Get ready for an exciting collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand as they unveil the new "Olive" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Low. Slated for release in spring 2025, this fresh take on the iconic silhouette is already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with top-notch materials and meticulous attention to detail, the collaboration promises to deliver a truly unique sneaker experience. The "Olive" colorway boasts an eye-catching green upper complemented by contrasting accents, resulting in a visually captivating design.

Travis Scott's distinctive touch is evident throughout the shoe, from the carefully selected materials to the strategic placement of branding elements. Fans of both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on this exclusive collaboration. With its bold color scheme and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated release.

"Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of an olive base, with white leather overlays. A black, backward Nike Swoosh is placed on the sides and sail laces are present. Also, red Nike branding is on the tongues and the left heel features the Cactus Jack logo in red. Further, the right heel features the Jordan Wings logo in red. Overall, this color scheme fits with Travis Scott's signature aesthetic. Thi shoe is still releasing in a year from now, but anticipation will only build for this silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” is reportedly going to drop in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

