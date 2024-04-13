Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Friends & Family Pair

Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Futura Laboratories for an exclusive friends and family collaboration, set to showcase vibrant colors and unique artwork by Futura. Further, this special edition pair promises to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its striking design and artistic flair. Futura, a renowned graffiti artist and designer, brings his distinctive style to the Nike SB Dunk Low, infusing the sneaker with his iconic artwork and bold color choices. The collaboration celebrates the fusion of street culture and contemporary art, offering a fresh take on the classic silhouette.

The friends and family edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories collaboration adds an exclusive touch to the release, making it a coveted collector's item among sneaker enthusiasts. With limited availability, this pair is sure to become a highly sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been celebrated for its iconic design and versatility, making it a favorite among skaters and sneakerheads alike. Overall, the collaboration with Futura Laboratories adds a new dimension to the silhouette, elevating it to new heights of style and creativity.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Friends and Family pair features a semi-translucent orange rubber sole and a clean midsole. Further, the uppers of the shoes are comprised of a vibrant array of colors and designs. They were inspired and created by Futura Laboratories. Also, a pink leather Swoosh is on the sides and Nike x Futura branding is on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in May. Moreover, this friends and family pair could be limited to 250 pairs. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

