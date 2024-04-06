Futura Laboratories Showcases New Nike SB Dunk Low

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Futura Laboratories, a renowned design studio, for an exciting collaboration. Known for its iconic designs, Futura Laboratories promises to bring a fresh perspective to the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette. This collaboration will blend skate culture with artistic innovation, resulting in a unique iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release, as Futura Laboratories infuses its distinctive style into the design.

As excitement mounts in the sneaker community, details about the collaboration are eagerly awaited. Fans can anticipate a fusion of Futura Laboratories' artistic flair with the SB Dunk Low's skateboarding heritage. This collaboration reflects the evolution of the Nike SB Dunk Low, staying true to its roots while embracing new partnerships. With the influence of Futura Laboratories, this release will make waves in both the sneaker and design realms, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved classic.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Big Money Savings” Official Photos Revealed

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

The shoes highlight a partially see-through pale blue sole with a clean white midsole. The upper part, made from a gray/white fabric, displays canvas overlays embellished with motifs inspired by Futura. Various shades of blue are intricately intertwined throughout the footwear. Additionally, the laces and sock liner come in blue tones. Moreover, they showcased the Friends and Family edition on their Instagram, flaunting a predominantly orange and red color scheme. Overall, both of these pairs feature vibrant colorways that the sneakerhead communities will absolutely love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in May. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Whataburger Giving Away Air Jordan 3 “Whataburger” Customs

[Via]