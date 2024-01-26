Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories Gets New Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Futura Laboratories, a renowned design studio. Known for its iconic and influential designs, Futura Laboratories brings a fresh perspective to the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette. The upcoming collaboration promises a fusion of skate culture and artistic innovation. Also, Futura Laboratories is expected to create a unique and eye-catching iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low. Overall, they are infusing its distinctive style into the design.

As anticipation builds within the sneaker community, details about the collaboration remain eagerly awaited. Sneaker enthusiasts can expect a blend of Futura Laboratories' artistic flair with the SB Dunk Low's heritage in skateboarding culture. The collaboration reflects the continuous evolution of the Nike SB Dunk Low, staying true to its roots while embracing new and creative partnerships. With the influence of Futura Laboratories, this upcoming release is set to make waves in both the sneaker and design worlds. It offers a fresh take on a beloved classic.

Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low

A sole in a semi-translucent light blue and a pristine white midsole define the sneakers. Also, the uppers, crafted from a grey/white material. They showcase what appears to be canvas overlays adorned with designs inspired by Futura. Next, multiple hues of blue subtly weave through the sneakers. Finally, completing the design are laces and a sock liner in shades of blue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

