Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Gets A First Look

A new collab for the Nike SB Dunk Low.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Gets A First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been a beloved sneaker in the skateboarding community. Recently, it made waves with its newest collaboration featuring Futura, the renowned graffiti artist. This collaboration brings a fresh and artistic twist to the SB Dunk Low. Futura's distinct style and creativity are evident in the design, making it a standout in the Dunk lineup. The Nike SB Dunk Low, known for its durability and comfort, is ideal for skateboarders and streetwear enthusiasts alike. With its grippy outsole and cushioning, it delivers top-notch performance on the board while maintaining a stylish look of it.

Futura's collaboration introduces unique color schemes and graffiti-inspired details, adding a dynamic edge to the classic Dunk silhouette. It's a fusion of skate culture and urban art, representing a seamless connection between the two. The Nike SB Dunk Low's collaboration with Futura serves as a testament to Nike's commitment to embracing creativity and street culture. It's a must-have for collectors and those seeking an expressive, artistic statement in their sneaker collection. Skateboarding and art enthusiasts alike can appreciate this unique collaboration that showcases the best of both worlds.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low GS “Brown Plaid” Drop Details

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent light blue sole with a clean white midsole. A grey/white material constructs the uppers, with seemingly canvas overlays that feature Futura-inspired designs. The sneakers feature multiple shades of blue throughout. Blue laces and a blue sock liner complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere “White/Black” Official Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.