Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Gets A First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been a beloved sneaker in the skateboarding community. Recently, it made waves with its newest collaboration featuring Futura, the renowned graffiti artist. This collaboration brings a fresh and artistic twist to the SB Dunk Low. Futura's distinct style and creativity are evident in the design, making it a standout in the Dunk lineup. The Nike SB Dunk Low, known for its durability and comfort, is ideal for skateboarders and streetwear enthusiasts alike. With its grippy outsole and cushioning, it delivers top-notch performance on the board while maintaining a stylish look of it.

Futura's collaboration introduces unique color schemes and graffiti-inspired details, adding a dynamic edge to the classic Dunk silhouette. It's a fusion of skate culture and urban art, representing a seamless connection between the two. The Nike SB Dunk Low's collaboration with Futura serves as a testament to Nike's commitment to embracing creativity and street culture. It's a must-have for collectors and those seeking an expressive, artistic statement in their sneaker collection. Skateboarding and art enthusiasts alike can appreciate this unique collaboration that showcases the best of both worlds.

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent light blue sole with a clean white midsole. A grey/white material constructs the uppers, with seemingly canvas overlays that feature Futura-inspired designs. The sneakers feature multiple shades of blue throughout. Blue laces and a blue sock liner complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

