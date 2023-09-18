Nike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a beloved sneaker in the world of skateboarding and street fashion. Known for its comfort, durability, and eye-catching designs, it has a dedicated fan base. One of the highly anticipated upcoming releases is the "Mystic Red" colorway. The "Mystic Red" iteration brings a vibrant and bold energy to the Nike SB Dunk Low. Featuring a predominantly red upper, it exudes a sense of dynamism and style. The rich red hue is complemented by black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and heel tab, adding depth and contrast to the design.

What makes the Nike SB Dunk Low stand out is its performance-oriented design. It offers excellent support, impact protection, and board feel, making it a top choice among skateboarders. The low-top silhouette allows for freedom of movement while maintaining stability. With the "Mystic Red" colorway, Nike continues to push the boundaries of design, appealing not only to skateboarders but also to sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the fusion of style and functionality. This release is expected to turn heads and make a statement on and off the skateboard.

"Mystic Red" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a purple midsole, which features small white speckles. A red hairy suede constructs the uppers, with more red hairy suede overlays. Also, a light emerald suede Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, and mystic red laces complete the design. More light emerald accents include the Nike on the tongue and Nike stitching on the heels. Overall, this pair is definitely clean and going to be a hit when they drop.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" is going to drop on September 23rd. Also, the retail price will be $110 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

