Nike SB Dunk Low “Dinner Plate” Gets Exclusive Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is cooking up something special with its upcoming "Dinner Plate" colorway. This vibrant green sneaker serves up a unique design, featuring a dinner plate and utensils printed on the insoles, complete with Nike branding. The eye-catching green colorway makes a bold statement, sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're hitting the streets or shredding at the skatepark, these kicks are bound to make an impression. The inclusion of the dinner plate and utensils adds an element of surprise and creativity, showcasing the playful spirit of the Nike SB Dunk Low line.

With its fun and quirky design, the "Dinner Plate" Dunk Low offers a refreshing change of pace from traditional sneaker releases. It's a conversation starter, sparking curiosity and admiration from sneakerheads and casual observers alike. Plus, the quality craftsmanship and comfort you expect from Nike ensure that these kicks not only look good but feel great on your feet. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add the Nike SB Dunk Low "Dinner Plate" to their collection. Get ready to feast your eyes on the freshest kicks in town!

"Dinner Plate" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a brown gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes feature a vibrant green color, with beige overlays. Also, a silver Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Further, the heels feature the same silver detailing with green Nike branding. Finally, the insoles of the shoes feature a dinner plate with Nike branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Dinner Plate” is going to drop sometime this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

