Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop On-Foot Images

A new collab for Nike's leading skate sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release.

Riot Skateshop's influence shines through in the details of this collaboration. Each element is designed to resonate with both sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarding fans alike. The vibrant color palette, coupled with thoughtful design features, makes this pair a must-have for collectors. As the release date approaches, excitement is building among fans of both Nike and Riot Skateshop . This collaboration is more than just a sneaker; it symbolizes the blend of skate culture and stylish footwear. Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop release to add this unique piece to your collection.

