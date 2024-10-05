Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop On-Foot Images

A new collab for Nike's leading skate sneaker.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming collaboration with Riot Skateshop, a renowned French skate brand. This release features a striking color scheme of dark beetroot and deep green, creating a unique and eye-catching aesthetic. The bold hues not only reflect the skate culture but also provide a fresh twist to the classic Dunk silhouette. Crafted with premium materials, the Nike SB Dunk Low ensures durability and comfort, making it perfect for both skating and casual wear. The combination of colors enhances the sneaker's appeal, while the quality construction promises long-lasting performance on the board.

Riot Skateshop's influence shines through in the details of this collaboration. Each element is designed to resonate with both sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarding fans alike. The vibrant color palette, coupled with thoughtful design features, makes this pair a must-have for collectors. As the release date approaches, excitement is building among fans of both Nike and Riot Skateshop. This collaboration is more than just a sneaker; it symbolizes the blend of skate culture and stylish footwear. Keep an eye out for the Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop release to add this unique piece to your collection.

Riot Skateshop x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a maroon marbled rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a green suede base, with dark beetroot suede overlays. Further, a Nike Swoosh and Riot's dog logo are on the sides.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Riot Skateshop is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

