Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Surfaces Online: New Images

A sample pair has been unveiled.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM is set to release in the eye-catching "Seattle Supersonics" colorway. This edition features a bold red leather base, creating a dynamic foundation. Green overlays add contrast, enhancing the overall design. Yellow details complete the look, paying tribute to the iconic colors of the former Seattle Supersonics basketball team. The combination of red, green, and yellow creates a lively aesthetic, bringing a nostalgic touch and celebrating the rich history of the beloved team.

Renowned for its comfort and performance, the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM features a cushioned sole for excellent support, perfect for both skating and casual wear. The vibrant color scheme and premium materials make this sneaker a standout addition to any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique design and bold colors ensure that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" will turn heads and become a favorite among collectors. This must-have colorway is sure to be a standout in any sneaker rotation.

"Seattle Supersonics" Nike SB Dunk Low PRM

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of red leather with green suede overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh outlined in vibrant yellow adorns the sides. Additionally, Nike SB branding is displayed on the tongues, and Nike branding appears on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

