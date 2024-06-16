Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Surfaces Online: New Images

A sample pair has been unveiled.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Renowned for its comfort and performance, the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM features a cushioned sole for excellent support, perfect for both skating and casual wear . The vibrant color scheme and premium materials make this sneaker a standout addition to any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique design and bold colors ensure that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" will turn heads and become a favorite among collectors. This must-have colorway is sure to be a standout in any sneaker rotation.

