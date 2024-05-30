Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Slated For This Winter: First Look

BYBen Atkinson16 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Nike reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with revenue of $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A tribute to a historic basketball team.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM is set to release in the vibrant "Seattle Supersonics" colorway. This upcoming edition features a striking red leather base, providing a bold and dynamic foundation. Green overlays add a contrasting layer, enhancing the overall design. Yellow details complete the look, paying homage to the iconic colors of the former Seattle Supersonics basketball team. The combination of red, green, and yellow creates a lively and eye-catching aesthetic. This "Seattle Supersonics" colorway brings a nostalgic touch, celebrating the rich history of the beloved team.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM is known for its exceptional comfort and performance. The cushioned sole provides excellent support, making it perfect for both skating and casual wear. The vibrant color scheme and premium materials make this sneaker a standout addition to any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique design and bold colors make the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" a must-have. This colorway is sure to turn heads and become a favorite among collectors.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Black Suede” Gets Official Images

"Seattle Supersonics" Nike SB Dunk Low PRM

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of red leather, with green suede overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in vibrant yellow. Finally, Nike SB branding graces the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Oil Green” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Terminator-High-Seattle-Supersonics-FN4442-300-4SneakersNike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” Officially Revealed1007
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-DV5429-601-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos848
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-University-Red-Gum-FJ1674-600-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “University Red” Officially Unveiled3.5K
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” On-Foot Photos6.2K