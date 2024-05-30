Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Slated For This Winter: First Look

A tribute to a historic basketball team.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM is set to release in the vibrant "Seattle Supersonics" colorway. This upcoming edition features a striking red leather base, providing a bold and dynamic foundation. Green overlays add a contrasting layer, enhancing the overall design. Yellow details complete the look, paying homage to the iconic colors of the former Seattle Supersonics basketball team. The combination of red, green, and yellow creates a lively and eye-catching aesthetic. This "Seattle Supersonics" colorway brings a nostalgic touch, celebrating the rich history of the beloved team.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM is known for its exceptional comfort and performance. The cushioned sole provides excellent support, making it perfect for both skating and casual wear. The vibrant color scheme and premium materials make this sneaker a standout addition to any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The unique design and bold colors make the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" a must-have. This colorway is sure to turn heads and become a favorite among collectors.

"Seattle Supersonics" Nike SB Dunk Low PRM

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of red leather, with green suede overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in vibrant yellow. Finally, Nike SB branding graces the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels.