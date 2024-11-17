Nike SB Dunk Low PRM Throws It Back With "Seattle Supersonics" Look

Nike keeps the legend of the Supersonics alive.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" is set to drop soon, capturing the essence of the iconic basketball team. The sneaker features a bold green and red color scheme inspired by the Seattle Supersonics' colors. A smooth green leather base is accented by vibrant red panels, creating a standout look. The classic white Nike Swoosh provides a nice contrast, while the gum sole adds to the retro feel. This sneaker celebrates the Supersonics' legacy, a team that played a pivotal role in basketball history.

The vibrant color scheme and premium materials make this Dunk Low a must-have for sneaker collectors and basketball fans alike. The Nike SB Dunk Low blends style and performance, offering both comfort and durability. With the release fast approaching, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the chance to grab a pair. The "Seattle Supersonics" colorway will be a hit, adding to the growing popularity of SB Dunk collaborations. Be on the lookout for this release, as it promises to be a significant drop in the Dunk collection. Whether you're a fan of the team or just love the design, these kicks will turn heads.

"Seattle Supersonics" Nike SB Dunk Low PRM

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a gum rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of red leather, with green suede overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, outlined in bright yellow. Lastly, Nike SB branding is on the tongues, and Nike branding is found on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” is going to drop on December 17th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. These sneakers capture the spirit of the Seattle Supersonics in a bold and stylish way. Don’t miss out on this iconic release—get ready to rock these kicks when they drop!

Image via Nike