Nike SB Dunk Low “Burnt Sunrise” Drop Details

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to release in a striking "Burnt Sunrise" colorway this fall. This new iteration adds to the enduring popularity of the Dunk Low silhouette. It features a gum rubber sole, known for its durability and grip, perfect for skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The upper is crafted from burnt sunrise suede, offering a warm, eye-catching hue. Also, this vibrant color is complemented by a dark green Swoosh on the sides, creating a bold contrast. The combination of these colors gives the shoe a unique and appealing look. Nike SB Dunk Lows are celebrated for their comfort and style.

Its suede upper not only looks good but also provides a premium feel. The gum rubber sole enhances the shoe's performance, making it a practical choice for everyday wear or skate sessions. This release is highly anticipated among sneaker fans. The Nike SB Dunk Low has a dedicated following, and the "Burnt Sunrise" colorway is expected to be a hit. It blends vibrant and earthy tones, making it versatile for various outfits. Overall, keep an eye out for the "Burnt Sunrise" Dunk Low this fall. With its unique colorway and classic design, it's sure to be a standout release.

"Burnt Sunrise" Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a burnt sunrise suede base, with more suede overlays. Further, a dark green suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, more dark green branding is located on the tongues and heels of these colorful sneakers.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Burnt Sunrise” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

