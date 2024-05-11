Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Burnt Sunrise” Release Details Revealed

Introducing the Nike Dunk Low in its striking "Burnt Sunrise" colorway, set to make waves in the sneaker scene. This rendition boasts an orange rubber sole, injecting a vibrant pop of color to the classic silhouette. Crafted with precision, the upper features a unique blend of burnt sunrise and amber suede, creating a dynamic visual appeal. The Nike Dunk Low has long been cherished for its timeless design and versatile style. With the "Burnt Sunrise" iteration, the silhouette receives a refreshing update, offering sneaker enthusiasts a fresh take on a beloved classic.

Designed for both style and comfort, the Nike Dunk Low ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping onto the court, this sneaker delivers the perfect blend of functionality and fashion. The orange rubber sole not only provides excellent traction but also adds a bold finishing touch to the overall aesthetic. As anticipation builds for its release, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add the Nike Dunk Low "Burnt Sunrise" to their collection. With its eye-catching colorway and premium craftsmanship, this iteration promises to be a must-have for any sneaker aficionado.

Read More: Nike KD 17 x Bink! Gets Even More Retailer Photos

"Burnt Rise" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark orange rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an orange suede base, with slightly lighter suede overlays. Also, an orange Nike suede Swoosh is on the sides. Light amber laces are present, and Nike branding is located on both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Burnt Sunrise” is releasing on May 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Sail” Dropping This Fall

[Via]