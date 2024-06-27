Nike Dunk Low “Khaki/Denim Turquoise” Officially Unveiled

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A new colorway combines earthy tones with a light blue.

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release in an eye-catching "Khaki/Denim Turquoise" colorway. This new edition features a khaki base, giving it a warm, earthy tone. Complementing the base are phantom overlays, adding a subtle contrast to the design. Also, the standout feature is the turquoise Swoosh on the sides. This pop of color adds a vibrant touch, making the sneakers visually striking. The combination of khaki and turquoise creates a unique and appealing aesthetic. The Nike Dunk Low is known for its classic silhouette and versatile style.

The cushioned midsole provides comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear. This "Khaki/Denim Turquoise" colorway offers a fresh take on the traditional Dunk Low design. It blends neutral tones with a bold accent, making it perfect for various outfits. Whether for casual outings or more fashion-forward occasions, this Dunk Low delivers on both style and functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this colorway, appreciating the mix of classic and modern elements. The Nike Dunk Low "Khaki/Denim Turquoise" is expected to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

"Khaki/Denim Turquoise" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a khaki rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, a khaki canvas material constructs the uppers with lighter suede phantom overlays. Further, a turquoise Nike Swoosh and sail laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that is perfect for the fall months.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Khaki/Denim Turquoise” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

