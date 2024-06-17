Nike Dunk Low “Strawberry Waffle” Officially Unveiled

A release date has also been set for this delicious pair.

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release in a delicious "Strawberry Waffle" colorway this summer. This unique edition features a wheat-colored base, designed with a textured waffle pattern that adds a playful touch. The warm, earthy tones of the wheat base provide a cozy, nostalgic feel, reminiscent of breakfast favorites. Also, bright red details on the Swoosh and laces bring the "Strawberry Waffle" theme to life. These vibrant accents contrast beautifully with the wheat base, creating a striking visual appeal. The red Swoosh is bold and eye-catching, while the red laces add a pop of color that ties the design together.

The textured waffle pattern not only looks unique but also adds a tactile element to the shoe. This release promises comfort and style, with the durable construction and reliable cushioning that the Dunk Low is known for. Perfect for summer, the "Strawberry Waffle" colorway is sure to turn heads. Its combination of subtle wheat tones and bold red accents makes it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, drawn to its creative design and playful theme.

"Strawberry Waffle" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a pale vanilla midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a wheat base, with a waffle texture. Further, there are more light leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh and laces are red and there is Nike branding on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Strawberry Waffle” will be released on August 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike