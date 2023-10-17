Nike Dunk Low “Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur” Available Now

The Nike Dunk Low, a timeless classic in the sneaker world, has just been released, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and athletes alike. Its iconic silhouette and comfortable fit make it a go-to choice for sneakerheads. In the recent release, the "Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur" colorway takes the Nike Dunk Low to the next level. This unique color combination infuses a bold personality into the shoe, perfect for those who want to make a statement. The Cargo Khaki provides a grounded, earthy feel, while the Vivid Sulfur accents bring vibrant pops of color that demand attention.

With its active design and versatile style, the Nike Dunk Low is a must-have for sneaker collectors and anyone looking for a blend of comfort and fashion. The "Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur" colorway promises to be a fresh and exciting addition to the Dunk Low family, ensuring that you'll stand out in the crowd and make a bold impression with every step. Get ready to embrace this new chapter in sneaker fashion. The sneaker has just hit the shelves, arriving just in time for the colder months.

"Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with cargo khaki winterized leather overlays. Vivid sulfur comes into play on the Nike Swoosh and the laces, which are roped instead of the traditional laces. The tongue features Nike branding and the heels also feature blue Nike stitching, adding a new color.

More Photos

The Nike Dunk Low “Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur” is currently available to purchase right now via the widget above. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $125. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

