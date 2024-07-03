Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS “Phantom” Gets Official Images

Image via Nike
Nike is rolling out the safari print.

The Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS is set to release in a stunning "Phantom" colorway. This women's exclusive edition features a sail leather base, providing a clean and classic look. The overlays are done in a phantom hue, adorned with the iconic Safari print, adding a touch of wild elegance. This combination of sail and phantom creates a sophisticated yet edgy aesthetic. The Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS "Phantom" is designed with attention to detail. The Safari print overlays bring a unique texture and visual interest to the sneaker. The sail leather base ensures durability and comfort. This sneaker is perfect for both casual wear and making a fashion statement.

The low-cut design offers a relaxed fit, while the cushioned midsole provides support for all-day wear. The rubber outsole features a traditional Dunk pattern, ensuring excellent traction. This new colorway is expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. With its blend of classic design elements and contemporary flair, the Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS "Phantom" is a must-have for any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for its release, as it promises to bring a fresh and stylish option to the Nike Dunk lineup.

"Phantom" Nike Dunk Low Safari WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, a sail leather material constructs the uppers with phantom leather overlays with the safari print. A matching Nike Swoosh and sail laces also complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding. Finally, a silver lace dubrae adds a finishing touch.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Phantom” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

