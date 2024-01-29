Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets A First Look

The Nike SB Dunk Low Safari continues the legacy of the iconic Dunk silhouette, infusing it with a wild and stylish safari-inspired design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming "Olympics" colorway, which promises to elevate the Dunk Low Safari to new heights of boldness and vibrancy. The "Olympics" edition features a striking blend of black and white, creating a classic base, while the phantom color adds an air of mystery and sophistication. What truly sets this colorway apart are the dynamic blue and orange details that pay homage to the Olympic spirit.

The carefully curated color palette, combined with the iconic safari print overlays, creates a visually arresting sneaker that seamlessly merges sports heritage with streetwear flair. As part of the Nike SB Dunk lineup, the Dunk Low Safari maintains its reputation for comfort and performance. The inclusion of the "Olympics" colorway not only adds a touch of global celebration to the Dunk family but also underscores Nike's commitment to delivering striking designs that resonate with sneaker aficionados worldwide.

"Olympics" Nike SB Dunk Low Safari

Image via brandon1an / zsneakerheadz

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with a black stripe across. Also, the sneakers feature an upper constructed of phantom leather, with spotted leather overlays. Next, vibrant blue laces and vibrant orange details complete the sneakers. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. Overall, this pair is going to be big and a great release for the Olympics 2024.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics" will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

