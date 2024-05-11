Nike KD 17 x Bink! Gets Even More Retailer Photos

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

KD's new "Producer Pack" is going to be a hit.

Get ready for the Nike KD 17's collaboration with Bink, the acclaimed American hip-hop producer. This exciting partnership brings a new dimension to the iconic silhouette, featuring a sesame base adorned with bold brown, green, and yellow accents. The sesame colorway, complemented by vibrant brown, green, and yellow tones, adds a dynamic touch to the silhouette, creating anticipation for its release. The shoe is one of three releases in the upcoming Nike KD 17 “Producer Pack” in June. The other ones are the Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 and The Alchemist x Nike KD 17.

With meticulous attention to detail, this collaboration showcases the creativity and innovation of both brands. From the sleek silhouette to the captivating color scheme, every element of this sneaker reflects the unique vision of Bink and the Nike design team. As excitement grows within the sneaker community, fans eagerly await the official release date of the Nike KD 17 x Bink collaboration. Whether you're a fan of Bink's music or simply appreciate premium footwear, this new KD x Bink collaboration offers a fresh interpretation of a timeless silhouette.

Bink! x Nike KD 17

Image via size?

These sneakers boast a semi-translucent sesame rubber sole, showcasing "MONSTA" underneath. Further, the midsole, speckled in sesame, sports a subtle orange slash. Also, constructed with sesame material, the uppers highlight dark green and university gold accents. Finally, KD's logo adorns the tongues, while Bink's signature and hands logo grace the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 x Bink! is releasing on June 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via size?
Image via size?

