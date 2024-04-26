The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 Collaboration Coming This June

The collaboration between The Alchemist and Nike brings together two titans in their respective fields – music and sneaker design. As an American hip hop producer, DJ, and rapper, The Alchemist is renowned for his pioneering work in the music industry, collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip hop. With The Alchemist's creative vision at the helm, the Nike KD 17 receives a bold and distinctive makeover. The sneaker features a coconut milk base, providing a neutral canvas for the vibrant viiotech purple and lime green accents that adorn the upper.

The Nike KD 17, with its reputation for performance and style, serves as the perfect canvas for The Alchemist's creative expression. The coconut milk base adds a touch of sophistication, while the viiotech purple and lime green accents inject a bold and energetic vibe into the design. Sneakerheads and music aficionados alike can expect the Alchemist x Nike KD 17 collaboration to be a standout release, offering a fresh take on a classic silhouette. With The Alchemist's influence and Nike's craftsmanship, this collaboration is sure to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

Nike KD 17 x The Alchemist

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneaker features a coconut milk rubber sole and matching midsole. Its uppers feature different shades of purple, ranging from very light to dark. Adding contrast, a lime green Swoosh graces the sides. Overall, the lively color scheme captures the essence of The Alchemist and Kevin Durant. Expect this pair to drop later this summer, with Kevin Durant and The Alchemist likely to debut them soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 will be released on June 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

