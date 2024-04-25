Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH “404 Error 2.0” Is Very Limited

Dot-Swoosh-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-404-Error-2.0-HQ2701-400
Image via Nike

You've got to complete a challenge to even get access to this sneaker.

Get ready for the highly anticipated collaboration between Nike's Air Force 1 Low and .SWOOSH. .SWOOSH is Nike's web3 department on the "404 Error 2.0" colorway. Unlike its predecessor, this iteration boasts a mesmerizing blue-to-purple gradient upper, adding a unique twist to the classic silhouette. With just 404 pairs slated for release, this limited edition drop will make waves in the sneaker community. The Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH collaboration represents a fusion of traditional sneaker design and cutting-edge web3 technology.

Featuring premium materials and impeccable craftsmanship, each pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "404 Error 2.0" is a testament to Nike's commitment to quality and creativity. The gradient upper seamlessly transitions from deep blue to rich purple hues, creating a visually stunning aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. With just 404 pairs available worldwide, securing a pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "404 Error 2.0" will not be easy. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will be trying for a chance to own this exclusive release, making it one of the most sought-after drops of the year.

"404 Error 2.0" .SWOOSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase an icy blue rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Also, the upper portion is made from a blue-to-purple gradient leather. Additionally, there are white shoelaces and a silver lace dubrae. Furthermore, various Nike logos are present on the tongues, and the insoles display 0s and 1s for code. Lastly, the sides feature "404 Error, the requested upper was not found. Try again."

More Photos

UPDATE: To snag Exclusive Access to the limited edition remix of the Air Force 1 Low “404 Error 2.0” from .SWOOSH’s Glitch Galaxy, you need to be among the initial four thousand players to finish the game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH “404 Error 2.0” Is Very Limited will be released on April 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

