Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH "404 Error" Release Date

Nike Air Force 1 Low partners with Nike's .SWOOSH web3 brand for a summer release called the "404 Error" colorway. Featuring blue tones with white accents, the shoes display "404 Error, the requested upper was not found. Try again" on the sides. Further, this collaboration merges street style with digital culture, reflecting the brands' innovative spirit. The vibrant colorway and witty messaging make the "404 Error" Air Force 1 Low a standout for sneakerheads and digital enthusiasts.

The error message adds a playful touch, blending internet culture with sneaker aesthetics. As anticipation builds for the collaboration, interest in the "404 Error" Air Force 1 Low is growing. Sneaker fans eagerly await the chance to add this unique pair to their collection, drawn to its bold design and clever messaging. Whether worn on the streets or shared online, these sneakers are going to spark conversations and catch attention.

Read More: Nike Astro Grabber x Bode Dropping This May

"404 Error" .SWOOSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a frosty azure rubber sole and a pristine white midsole. Also, the upper portion is made from blue-toned patent materials, giving the sneakers a cohesive look. Additionally, there are white shoelaces and a silver lace dubrae. Furthermore, various Nike logos are present on the tongues, and the insoles display 0s and 1s for code. Lastly, the sides feature "404 Error, the requested upper was not found. Try again."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH "404 Error" will be released on April 18th. You must be a registered member of .SWOOSH to purchase. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: PJ Tucker Shows Off Nike Book 1 “Texas vs Kentucky” PE

[Via]