Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH "404 Error" Release Details

Nike Air Force 1 Low joins forces with Nike's .SWOOSH web3 brand for a summer drop dubbed the "404 Error" colorway. Embracing a blue hue with white accents, the sneakers have "404 Error, the requested upper was not found. Try again" printed on the sides. This collaboration marks a fusion of street style and digital culture, reflecting the playful and innovative spirit of both brands. With its vibrant colorway and bold messaging, the "404 Error" Air Force 1 Low stands out as a statement piece for sneakerheads and digital enthusiasts alike. The blue base offers a twist to the classic silhouette, while the white accents provide contrast and depth to the design.

The addition of the error message adds a humorous touch, blending modern internet culture with traditional sneaker aesthetics. Also, as the collaboration between Nike and .SWOOSH continues to garner attention, anticipation for the "404 Error" Air Force 1 Low is reaching new heights. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this unique pair to their collection, drawn in by its bold design and playful messaging. Whether worn on the streets or shared in digital spaces, these sneakers are sure to spark conversations and turn heads wherever they go.

"404 Error" .SWOOSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue patent materials. Also, there are white laces and a silver lace dubrae. Further, different Nike branding in on the tongues and the insoles feature 0s and 1s, just like code. Finally, the sides, as mentioned, feature “404 Error, the requested upper was not found. Try again."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x .SWOOSH "404 Error" will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

